Car crashes into medical building on Miami Gardens Drive

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle crashed into a medical building Thursday morning in northeast Miami-Dade.

The crash was reported in the area of Northeast Miami Gardens Drive and 14th Avenue.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez that an elderly woman was behind the wheel.

A valet attendant said he was about to park a customer’s vehicle when the elderly woman’s car came crashing into the front of the building.

He said he immediately ran inside to make sure no one was injured.

According to the valet attendant, only one person was in the area where the front of the car entered and they were stunned and panicked, but were otherwise OK.

Other witnesses told Vazquez that the woman told them she thought she had pressed the brake, but hit the accelerator instead.

They said she was shaken up by the incident, but was not injured.

No other details were immediately released.