84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

84ºF

Local News

Car crashes into medical building on Miami Gardens Drive

Driver accidentally hit accelerator instead of brake, witnesses say

Tags: Traffic, Miami-Dade County
Sky 10 over scene of vehicle that crashed into a building on Miami Gardens Drive.
Sky 10 over scene of vehicle that crashed into a building on Miami Gardens Drive. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle crashed into a medical building Thursday morning in northeast Miami-Dade.

The crash was reported in the area of Northeast Miami Gardens Drive and 14th Avenue.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez that an elderly woman was behind the wheel.

Elderly woman crashes car into medical building in northeast Miami-Dade
Elderly woman crashes car into medical building in northeast Miami-Dade

A valet attendant said he was about to park a customer’s vehicle when the elderly woman’s car came crashing into the front of the building.

He said he immediately ran inside to make sure no one was injured.

According to the valet attendant, only one person was in the area where the front of the car entered and they were stunned and panicked, but were otherwise OK.

Other witnesses told Vazquez that the woman told them she thought she had pressed the brake, but hit the accelerator instead.

They said she was shaken up by the incident, but was not injured.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: