Sea wall collapses near Hallandale Beach condominium

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A sea wall collapsed Thursday in Hallandale Beach and some vehicles were parked dangerously close to the edge.

David Weeks told Local 10 News he was woken up after 11 p.m. Thursday and was told that his car was hanging over the edge of his condo’s sea wall that was washing away.

“They knocked on my door,” Weeks said. “So I throw on some pajamas, run downstairs and, sure enough, my car is tilted into the water.”

Weeks said a white car parked next to his was even more precariously dangling off the edge.

“His front two tires were in the water and the tow truck had to very, very carefully back and forth, back and forth,” another resident said.

Drone video sent to Local 10 News shows the damage.

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue officials said the sea wall at the Plaza Towers North Condominium partially collapsed into the intracoastal.

No injuries were reported, but the incident was definitely a scare for Weeks and others at the building that is under construction.

“It’s scary,” Weeks said. “I mean, if it was daytime and someone was walking by, that’s a problem.”