Woman accused of illegally performing cosmetic procedures at Davie home

DAVIE, Fla. – A woman was arrested Monday on accusations that she was illegally performing cosmetic procedures at her home in Davie.

Photos released by the Davie Police Department show a room in the home that was set up to look like an exam room.

According to her arrest report, the Florida Department of Health was notified about Natalia Jimenez, 42, by a former patient who had received two injections in her abdomen in November.

Davie police said the injection site became infected shortly after the procedure and the victim had to undergo surgery on Dec. 23.

An undercover detective contacted Jimenez via social media and inquired about meeting the suspect for a cosmetic consultation, the arrest report stated.

Police said Jimenez scheduled an appointment for the detective for the morning of Feb. 12.

Authorities said two undercover detectives went to Jimenez’s home that morning and she showed them what products she would be using for facial/lip injections.

Police said she also showed them photographs of other patients of hers and explained the process of the procedures to them.

According to the arrest report, Jimenez said she would charge $550 for the injections and that she only accepts cash or payments through apps like Cash App and Zell.

A search warrant was granted by a judge two days later and on Feb. 17, the undercover detectives returned to the home for the scheduled procedure.

Instead, Jimenez was taken into custody, authorities said.

Authorities said injectable medications and vitamins labeled in a foreign language were among the items collected as evidence from Jimenez’s home.

According to the arrest report, Jimenez denied injecting the victim with anything and claimed she only applied a topical solution to the woman’s abdomen.

Jimenez faces charges of practicing health care without a proper license, possession of prescription medication with the intent to deliver or sell, misleading advertisement of a drug and practicing medicine without a proper license.