Disabled man says moped was stolen outside Fort Lauderdale Winn-Dixie

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man is outraged after he said his moped was stolen Friday night from outside a Winn-Dixie in Fort Lauderdale.

Gregory Fowler said he and his mother, who is also disabled, depend on that moped to get them to the store at 3620 Davie Blvd. to do their grocery shopping.

According to Fowler, he drove the moped to the store around 8:30 p.m. Friday and exited the store just before 9:15 p.m. to find his moped gone.

Fowler said police officers reviewed surveillance video from the Winn-Dixie and saw a man and a woman pushing the moped away.

Fowler said his moped is valued at $1,500 and he just got a new tag and registration for it the same day it was stolen.

According to Fowler, his elderly mother was so upset about the incident that she had to be admitted to Broward Health Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.