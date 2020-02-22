Father turns himself in after taking daughter against court order, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida father turned himself in to authorities after taking his daughter against a court order, Fort Lauderdale police Sgt. Keven Dupree confirmed Saturday.

According to Dupree, 23-month-old Carlyssa Pasquet was with her father when he surrendered and is in good health.

According to authorities, Carlyssa was in the custody of her maternal grandmother and was at her grandmother’s home in the 200 block of Southwest 20th Street Friday afternoon when her father, Carlos Pasquet, went to the home and took her without the grandmother’s knowledge.

Police said the grandmother later contacted the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, who discovered Pasquet was only allowed supervised visitation with Carlyssa.

Dupree said police will provide an update on the case once detectives finish speaking with the father.