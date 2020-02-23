Police officer, man hospitalized after incident in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A police officer and a man were taken to a hospital following a domestic incident in Pembroke Pines, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Nearly a dozen units from the department were at a neighborhood near Taft Street and Northwest 104th Avenue after a resident said they were forced to call police on one of their relatives.

The man was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries, but he was forced to be restrained to a gurney by officers.

“I have lived here for over 20 years, so I never have seen something like this,” said resident Pablo Powsang.

An officer from the Pembroke Pines Police Department was also taken to a hospital with injuries.

Neighbors who came out of their homes were told to go back inside during the incident.

“My brother was taking out the trash and he called me,” Powsang said. “He saw the police and they said, ‘Freeze.’”

Relatives wouldn’t say what caused law enforcement to come out, but they now worry for their safety with incidents like this happening in normally quiet neighborhoods.

“Pembroke Pines has been changing a lot because I have been living here since 1986,” Powsang said. “And never had to deal with something like this.”

As soon as the police department offers more details on what happened, check back to local10.com for updates to this story.