Toyota Prius driver wanted for stealing electric utility tools in Broward

DAVIE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver of a silver Toyota Prius who is accused of shoplifting at several stores in Broward County.

Police officers said the man stole D’Ewart electric utility tools from Lowe’s home improvement stores in Davie, Pembroke Pines and Oakland Park.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the accused shoplifter to call 954-693-8200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.