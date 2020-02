MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A boat and a home were damaged in a fire Sunday on Cudjoe Key, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

No one was hurt.

The fire, in the 600 block of Sawyer Driver, was reported at 11:13 a.m. Sunday, and it was extinguished by 11:21 a.m., firefighters said.

A fire damaged this home and a boat Sunday. (Photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.