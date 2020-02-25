Man appears in court after alleged threat to gun down Miami-Dade police officers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man appeared in court on Tuesday after he was arrested over an alleged interaction with his former psychiatrist.

A psychiatrist was so alarmed when Michael Snedeker sent a text message that to call 911 on Monday.

“Just min away from gunning down hundreds of Miami Dade Police Officer’s,” Snedeker wrote in the text message, according to the arrest form.

Mike Snedeker, was arrested and accused of threatening hundreds of police officers, appeared in court on Tuesday. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

Police officers took the threat seriously and responded to Snedeker’s apartment in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and arrested him on Monday afternoon.

Snedeker, 37, is facing a charge of written threats to kill or cause bodily injury. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer set his bond at $50,000 and ordered house arrest.

Local 10 News photojournalist Mario Alonso contributed to this report.