No swimming advisory issued for Oleta River Park area

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department crews have contained and repaired an 8-inch wastewater pipe that resulted in an unpermitted discharge of approximately 184,000 gallons in the area of 18181 Northeast 31 Court, with discharge to Little Maule Lake and adjacent water bodies.

No-swim advisory signage has been placed in the affected areas, which also instructs to avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating.

Boundaries include Northeast 183 Street to the north, Oleta River State Park Beach to the south, Biscayne Boulevard to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east. Greynolds Park is also within the affected area.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources are testing the posted waters. The advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occurs after repairs are completed.

