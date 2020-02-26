Beware: Scammers posing as law enforcement, demanding payment, Monroe County officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Scammers are not only calling folks posing as law enforcement, they are often using real government agency phone numbers, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The scam that has been reported in areas in the past is now being reported in Monroe County.

The people who are posing as law enforcement, or other government officials, are demanding payment for a number of reasons — often with store-bought gift cards, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer falsely claims to need information from residents to “squash an arrest warrant or quell some criminal matter,” all of which are lies, Monroe County officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, had a clear message for residents: “If you receive a phone call/text/email from someone purporting to be a government official, a law enforcement officer or some other legal professional demanding payment over the phone for any reason, hang up immediately and call that person to verify the claim. Odds are you are being scammed.”

They added that if a caller asks for gift card information, be particular weary — it is a sure sign you are being scammed.

Government agencies never operate in a manner in which they would ask for personal, monetary or gift card information over the phone, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 305-292-7000.