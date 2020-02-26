Man in custody after barricading himself on the roof of a McDonald’s in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A man is in police custody after climbing onto the roof of a McDonald’s in Northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

Police and special forces units responded to the scene at the corner of NW 7th Avenue and 119th Street.

A McDonald’s employee tells Local 10 they noticed something wasn’t right with their electrical restaurant equipment. The restaurant’s manager went onto the roof to search for the problem.

He said he saw a man who was acting unusual and tossed a hammer and other items off of the roof.

Miami-Dade Fire rescue used a ladder truck to get the man to the ground. The suspect was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

It is unclear what charges he is facing.

Authorities are looking into how he got into the restaurant in the first place.