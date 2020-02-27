Forest Service: Everglades fire is controlled burn

WEST BROWARD, Fla. – A brush fire burning by Alligator Alley about two miles west of the Miami-Dade and Broward counties line is not an accidental fire, according to the Florida Forest Service, but a prescribed and controlled burn.

The Forest Service was burning sugar cane Thursday afternoon in the Everglades taking advantage of cooler temperatures as a way to clear out materials that could prove to be fire hazards in the future.

Sky 10 was over the long line of flames, about 3,000 acres, west of US 27 at the County Line and South of Interstate 75.

The burn was generating large amounts of smoke. The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department tweeted that anyone with respiratory issues is encouraged to stay indoors.