Fort Lauderdale sewer main repair: All the latest road closures, boundaries, updates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – City officials released an update on the sewer main repair currently underway at George English Park.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, here’s where city operations stand, related to the 14-inch repair at 1101 Bayview Drive in Fort Lauderdale, according to a news release:

Operations and repair activities

The bypass line continues to function properly with all sewage flow fully contained within the system.

Clean-up work continues on Bayview Drive between Sunrise Boulevard and NE 11 Street. The roadway is expected to reopen later Wednesday.

Crews began digging an access pit around the full length of the damaged pipe so it can be replaced with a new pipe.

NRC Environmental Services continues to disinfect, pressure-wash and clean up the affected area.

Neighbors are reminded that the boat ramp and adjacent parking lot in George English Park are part of an active construction zone and they’l remain closed while repairs take place.

“For the safety of everyone, access to the construction zone is limited to appropriate operational and management personnel,” officials said.

The playground, tennis courts and basketball courts at George English Park remain open to the public.

Road closures

Bayview Drive remains closed in both directions from south of NE 11 Court to Sunrise Boulevard.

Drivers can use NE 25 Avenue, NE 11 Street, Seminole Drive, and NE 11 Court as a detour route.

To view a map of the Bayview Drive road closure and detour route, click or tap here

Boundaries

Based on results of water-quality testing, the boundaries have been expanded for the precautionary advisory tied to water-related recreational activities.

The general boundaries are as follows:

North: Oakland Park Boulevard along the Middle River, including both the north and south forks of the Middle River extending west to North Dixie Highway.

South: Las Olas Boulevard

East: East bank of the Intracoastal Waterway to Riomar Street, continuing north along the east bank of the Middle River.

West: Victoria Park Road continuing north along the west bank of the Middle River (including canals) and west to North Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors (west).

Swimming, fishing, using personal water crafts including Jet Skis; paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing or engaging in any water-related activities should be avoided within the advisory area.

George English Lagoon and the George English Park Boat Ramp are closed until further notice, city officials said.

View a map of the waterway advisory area.

The city is conducting water quality testing at eight sample points in George English Lagoon and in the Middle River -- and will continue to monitor water quality.

To see the most up-to-date test results, click or tap here.

Everything you need to know about environmental activities

13 aerators are now in George English Lagoon and the Middle River to help improve water quality by increasing oxygen levels in the water, increasing circulation, breaking down organic matter in the discharge and helping to control odor.

A turbidity barrier is set up in the lagoon to help control the spread of sediment, and crews continue to conduct skimming activities and debris removal.

Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions is assisting with remediation of the George English Lagoon. The company will analyze conditions in the lagoon including conducting core sampling and, based upon the results, develop an appropriate restoration plan.

All information: City of Fort Lauderdale