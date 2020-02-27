Man shows up at hospital with gun wound after shots heard near two schools

AVENTURA, Fla. – Two Aventura schools were placed on lockdown near Ives Dairy Road after one of the school’s police officers heard gunshots fired in the area. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police said that they located gun shell casings in the area and as a precaution they put two schools on lockdown.

Just a few miles away and not long after the officer heard the shots, a man showed up at Aventura Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Florida Highway Patrol investigated and reported that the shooting occurred on the eastbound lanes of Ives Dairy Road in the area of N.E. 14th Ave. The victim, in a black Lexus, was shot in the right hand and drove himself to Aventura Hospital.

Police said the man has non-life threatening injuries and they also stated he is not cooperating with authorities about the shooting.

One of the schools that was on lockdown was Madie Ives K-8 Preparatory Academy on N.E. 14th Avenue. The other was Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School.

All of the lockdowns have been lifted.

Neighbors in the area said they heard 10 to 12 gunshots.