Teachers vs. school district continues in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Broward County School District officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil a shiny new classroom building at Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, just hours before, members of the Broward Teachers Union were protesting against the mismanagement of money.

The teachers rallied Wednesday throughout Broward County to make the public aware that the district has not only mismanaged funds inside the schools, but also money that they say should be in teachers’ pockets.

They went out to schools and street corners around the county to spread their message that the district hasn’t properly used hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money earmarked for schools.

They say the mismanagement of the money is leading to rundown schools and bad working conditions.

BTU president Anna Fusco is leading their charge, saying that the district hasn’t properly used the money voters gave them in 2016 to improve schools and that her members see an imbalance in where that money is going.

“If you walk through schools you can see how certain schools are under the same umbrella but every spoke is treated differently,” said Fusco. “We want our schools clean, we want our schools safe, we want our schools taken care of. If we’ve got leaky roofs, find a way to get those roofers in there faster. If you know that there’s mildew and stuff dripping down and people having respiratory problems, stop ignoring it, take care of it.”

Broward County Public School Superintendent Robert Runcie said he challenges that narrative and tells Local 10 that schools across the district are seeing improvements.

He said there have been a list of improvements throughout the district. But, he cites a school like Stranahan High School where there are a lot of issues and fixes moving slower than the district intended.

“The bond money has not been mismanaged. I would say it’s a fair criticism that it’s taken us longer to execute on that work than what we had planned to do but I have impressed on staff and everyone in the district that what we’ve learned from prior bond programs in Broward County is that there has been a rush sometimes to get things done. That compromises the quality of what needs to be done,” said Runcie.

He added: “The challenge is the facilities that are the most complex, need the greatest work, they’re going to take longer... But I can tell you there’s an absolute commitment to make sure that we have equity across this system.”

The claims of mismanagement are coming to a head as the two sides argue over a proposed 1½ percent pay raise for teachers and support staff. The district is saying the union is being unreasonable while the union says they are just asking to be paid for how hard they are work.

Fusco said the district is lowballing them in negotiations for raises and that they are using a referendum voters approved a few years ago that gives them additional cash each year, as leverage.

Negotiations are at an impasse. The school district claims that the raise the union is requesting goes on top of other money that the teachers get from the referendum. The union argues that the referendum shouldn’t be held over their heads and that they should also get their regular salary raises. A hearing is expected on the negotiations in a few weeks.

“We do not properly fund public education in the state of Florida, around $7,600 per student when the national average is over $13,000; that’s something that we need to take pause and say ‘What are we doing here?' We need to make a better investment in our teachers and in our schools throughout the state of Florida,” said Runcie.