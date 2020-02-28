Husband’s confession to wife leads to case solved of S.W. Miami burned body

MIAMI, Fla. – A man who told his wife, “I (expletive) bad,” said he shot someone nine times and set a man on fire with gasoline,” appeared in Miami-Dade County court Friday and a judge denied him bond for a southwest Miami-Dade murder that happened in March 2018.

William Walter Chaney, 32, is charged with second degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Andre Lamar Garmon. On Monday, March 12, 2018, Garmon’s body was found in the area of 15901 S.W. 240th Street, about 50 feet from the road, his body naked and fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators were told about Chaney’s crime two days later by his wife after City of Homestead Police Officers interviewed the woman.

She also had recordings of his confession since he had downloaded on app on her cell phone to record her conversations because he “didn’t trust her.”

Miami-Dade Police Department South District and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call at 11:19 a.m. about a man on fire in a field. When they arrived, the victim, later identified as Garmon, was fully engulfed in flames, according to police. The fire was extinguished and Garmon was pronounced dead.

During the interview with the woman identified as Chaney’s wife, she told detectives that Chaney had been arrested the day after Garmon’s body was found for armed robbery and attempted murder.

On Sunday, the woman had met the victim after Chaney took her with him when to a Citgo gas station in Homestead. Acccording to an arrest warrant, Cheney told the woman that Garmon was going to follow them to buy cocaine. She spoke with the man briefly who identified himself as “Dre.” After driving to the Everglades Club, another man met with Chaney and Garmon outside of Garmon’s car, a blue Chevrolet Suburban. The woman said after a narcotics transaction, her husband got back in their pickup truck and left the area.

At 2 a.m. that night, Chaney called his wife to ask for the keys to their car. She gave him the keys and went to bed. When she awoke at 8 a.m., her husband and the vehicle were gone.

She said Chaney then called her to say “I (expletive) bad, I (expletive) bad. . . “I offed somebody.” Then he told her he shot a man nine times, pushed the body out of a car and set him on fire with gasoline.

When she asked if he was joking, Chaney said “I swear on my son’s life, I thought he was going to kill me.” As she was on the telephone outside of their home, Chaney walked up to her with a gun in his hand and demanded she walk away from their house.

She told police that as she was crying, Chaney told her “Stop crying, you should always have your husband’s back, even in situations like this.” He walked her not far from their home and she was told to get into the Suburban, which she recognized as Garmon’s car.

The car was eventually left with two men and Chaney told the woman they were going to strip it and burn it.

She also noticed bloodstains on her husband’s shorts and sneakers. At a Walmart, he threw out the bloodstained sneakers and stole a pair of black tennis shoes to put on.

During her interview with the investigator, she was able to play several recordings on her telephone where Chaney admitted to the murder.

Garmon’s license and other belongings were found during a search warrant of the couple’s residence. It was learned that Garmon also traveled with firearms. One of those was allegedly used by Garmon in an armed robbery and attempted murder that occurred the day after Garmon’s burned body was found. Police had arrested Chaney the day after Garmon’s murder for that crime.

Chaney is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.