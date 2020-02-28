Road rage incident in Miramar leads to one person airlifted

MIRAMAR, Fla. – What appears to be a road rage incident, resulted in a shooting on County Line Road near the northbound entrance of the Florida turnpike, and has the road shut down in both directions.

Miramar police said an adult female has been airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital. The second occupant in the victim’s vehicle was not harmed, according to police.

The initial call was received at 4:27 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Aerials from the shooting scene showed a red car with its doors open as Miramar Police and Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene.

This happened at County Line Road and Northwest 27th Avenue near the Hard Rock Stadium.

The suspect fled the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Sky 10 was over the scene as the female victim was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital.

This is a developing story.