Searching for work in media industry? This could be your chance

If you’ve ever dreamed about working in the media industry, a big opportunity could be on the horizon for you.

On March 28, the fourth annual South Florida Media Career Fair and Workshop will be held at Florida Memorial University.

Every major TV station, radio station and newspaper will be present at the fair, and it’s open to everyone.

Whether you’re already a professional in the industry or a student looking for a foot in the door, you will be welcomed. Students can attend for free, but they must pre-register by clicking here.

Everyone else will have a $10 entry fee.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 28 and will have organizations represented from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

