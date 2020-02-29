Celebration of life planned for Wilton Manors mayor

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A Celebration of Life has been set for Wilton Manors’ mayor Justin Flippen who died unexpectedly Tuesday night.

The City of Wilton Manors announced that the celebration will be held Friday, March 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Drive.

Flippen, who was elected mayor of the city of about 12,000 in 2018, was on his way to a city commission meeting Tuesday, but he never made it. The city commission meeting was abruptly adjourned when commissioners learned Flippen was being rushed to the hospital. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the 41-year-old mayor died of a brain aneurysm.

The city is advising people who want to attend the celebration to be aware that parking is limited and they are encouraging ride sharing.

Flippen’s family is asking for donations rather than gifts or flowers to the Justin Flippen Memorial Fund. The fund was established through Our Fund to provide support for Florida LGBT+ students aspiring to enter public service and who are pursuing a degree in political science or a related field. Donation information can be found here.

As additional information becomes available it will be shared on the city’s website www.wiltonmanors.com as well as the city’s official Facebook (@officialwiltonmanors) and Twitter (@WiltonManorsCty) pages.