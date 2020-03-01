Trooper one of 3 hospitalized following crash in Davie

DAVIE – A state trooper was one of three people hospitalized with minor injuries following a three-car accident in Davie on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The trooper was trying to stop a Honda traveling westbound on State Road 818 and Parkland Road when the vehicle collided with a Ford, according to troopers.

The trooper’s vehicle then collided with the Ford following a right turn and then into the Honda also, troopers said.

The trooper and two other drivers were taken to Memorial Pembroke Pines, troopers said.