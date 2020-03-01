Trooper one of 3 hospitalized following crash in Davie
Drivers hospitalized with minor injuries
DAVIE – A state trooper was one of three people hospitalized with minor injuries following a three-car accident in Davie on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The trooper was trying to stop a Honda traveling westbound on State Road 818 and Parkland Road when the vehicle collided with a Ford, according to troopers.
The trooper’s vehicle then collided with the Ford following a right turn and then into the Honda also, troopers said.
The trooper and two other drivers were taken to Memorial Pembroke Pines, troopers said.
