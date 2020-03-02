100 plus rodent droppings, dead rodent found in South Florida restaurants

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An inspector recently found a dead rodent inside Cevishiro Restaurant on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

More than 100 rodent droppings were among the 45 violations found in Fritanga Monimbo, in Miami Springs, across from Miami International Airport.

Rodent issues were also found at China Buffet in West Miami.

The popular Japan Inn in Plantation was ordered shut last week due to a roach issue.

Roaches were also found at Duffy’s in Key West.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

As of this posting, China Buffet has not been allowed to re-open.

All the others listed have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***JAPAN INN

1781 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/25/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 live roaches on gaskets at small flip top cooler at end of cook line ."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Employee washed and rinsed spatula at 3 compartment sink but did not sanitize utensil. Placed in dish machine to sanitize properly."

"Unwashed fruits/vegetables stored with ready-to-eat food. Unwashed mushrooms over prepped veggies at walk-in cooler. Foods moved and properly stored."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

***DUFFY'S STEAK AND LOBSTER HOUSE

1007 SIMONTON STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/27/20

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches located inside of a rack with hollow tube on the end in the kitchen Expeditor area. Observed 1 live roach crawling on the kitchen cutting board."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on the silverware set up stored in the Expeditor area in the kitchen. Observed 1 dead roach on the kitchen floor."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed *lettuce-tomato (49°F - Cold Holding)held on top of reach in cooler."

"Tracking powder pesticide used inside establishment."

***FRITANGA MONIMBO AIRPORT

4441 NW 36TH STREET

MIAMI SPRINGS

INSPECTION DATE 2/28/20

45 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by 100 plus rodent droppings found on the floor under the shelves in the dry storage room in the back of the kitchen. The storage room has no door to close it from access to the kitchen."

"Juices packaged in the establishment that have not been specifically processed to prevent, reduce, or eliminate the presence of pathogens not bearing the warning on the label as required by the Food Code. Observed different juices bottled on site with no warning label."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed cooked plantains (114°F - Hot Holding); fried cheese (84°F - Hot Holding); cooked yuca (84°F - Hot Holding). Operator reheated to 165°F and placed back on steamer."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observe storage container exterior soiled, oven interior an opener, microwave interior, ice machine interior."

***CARIBE RESTAURANT OF MIAMI GARDENS

18505 NW 75TH PLACE

NW MIAMI DADE

ORDERED SHUT 2/18/20

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 10+ live flies on the kitchen wall next to hand washing sink and three compartment sink, observed flies touched clean utensils above three compartment sink, 20+ live flies on wall and ceiling at dry storage area, 5 live flies on dining area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed black beans (51°F - Cold Holding) inside reach in cooler, cooked from the day before as per a operator."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. Observed black beans (51°F - Cold Holding) inside reach in cooler, cooked from the day before as per a operator."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chimichurri sauce (63°F - Cold Holding) for less than 4 hours as per operator, operator placed inside reach in cooler."

"Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. Observed employee cracked shell eggs and touched plate, utensils without change gloves and washed hands. Operator removed gloves and washed hands."

"Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed mop sink disconnect front the water system."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***CHINA BUFFET II

1032 SW 67TH AVENUE

WEST MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/17/20

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed one dropping by storage seasoning container by the three compartment sink."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on the floor underneath the standing reach in cooler and approximately 7+ lives roaches inside a cardboard that is located behind the same standing reach in cooler located in the kitchen area by the swinging door to the kitchen."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 2 dead roaches underneath standing reach in cooler located in the kitchen area by the swinging door to the kitchen."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

***CEVISHIRO RESTAURANT

2419 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/24/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed dead rodent in trap inside room containing air conditioning unit. Room is located at end of cook line, next to dry storage room, approximately 5 feet from 3 compartment sink."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 30 small flying insects in dry storage room, landing on food storage containers. Also observed approximately 20 small flying insects in main kitchen area, landing on clean plates, single service boxes, squeeze bottles with oil and soy sauce. Also observed small flying insects land on whole uncut tomato, upon request of inspector, establishment washed tomato."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on shelf above 3 compartment sink holding clean plates, and vinegar."

***THUNDERBIRD CAFE

18401 COLLINS AVENUE

SUNNY ISLES BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 2/25/20

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/13/20

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 25 plus live roaches inside reach in freezer gaskets, 15 plus live roaches crawling on the floor behind the equipment, 4 plus live roaches crawling by the preparation table next to steam table, and 3 plus live roaches inside unused equipment next to steam table, all in the kitchen."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately a total of 60 plus dead roaches inside reach in freezers (gaskets and shelves), on prep tables, inside unused oven, inside hot box, by the steam table, on shelving underneath prep tables , and on the floor behind and under equipment in the kitchen area and ware washing area."

"Slicer blade guard soiled with old food debris."

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 5 plus flies on the backside of the kitchen area.”