Mother tells Miami-Dade judge she wants to see son’s Hialeah girlfriend pay for murder

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As a 23-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting a 28-year-old man appeared in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Tuesday, a mother was sobbing in the courtroom.

Karina Vanessa Corbalan was wearing a bulky safety smock. Prisoners who are on suicide watch usually wear the sleeveless nylon garment. She fatally shot her boyfriend Alejandro Sanchez, police said.

“I want to see her pay for what she did to my family,” the victim’s mother told Glazer through tears, as she held a white rosary.

Mother tells Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer she wants to see her son's alleged killer pay.

On Monday, officers reported finding Corbalan kneeling over Sanchez. They were in the parking lot of a home at 5680 W. 21 St., according to Sgt. Ibel Perez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department.

At the crime scene, there was a parked black car with a shattered windshield and a firearm. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel airlifted Sanchez to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where doctors pronounced him dead.

Neighbors said Sanchez and Corbalan had a very troubled relationship.

Court records show Corbalan had a violent history. She was arrested last year for battery on a law enforcement officers and for resisting an officer with violence. The case was closed after she completed a pre-trial diversion program.

Officers detained Corbalan on Monday and she was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center about 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Corbalan is being held without bond and she is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon.