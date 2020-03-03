Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 28-year-old man in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning, a day after she shot a man in the chest in Hialeah, killing him, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported Monday morning in the area of West 58th Street and 21st Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene as a black car with a busted windshield was spotted in the area.

According to authorities, Karina Vanessa Corbalan, 23, shot the victim, Alejandro Sanchez, 28, multiple times, including in the chest.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Hialeah police Sgt. Ibel Perez said Corbalan was detained at the scene for questioning. She was arrested early Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge.

No other details about the shooting have been released.