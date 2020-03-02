Woman shoots man in chest in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man was airlifted to a hospital Monday morning following a shooting in Hialeah.

According to Hialeah police, a woman shot the man in the chest in the area of West 58th Street and 21st Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene as a black car with a busted windshield was spotted in the area.

The man’s condition has not yet been released.

Police said it’s unclear whether the woman will be arrested as detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.