2 children save baby sister from homicidal mom in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – Officers arrested Ailenys Carmenate on Saturday accusing her of trying to murder her three children in their Hialeah apartment. On Monday, the 31-year-old mother was in tears when she appeared in front of Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Randy Montano told police officers that when he came home from work, she locked his 6-month-old daughter, and her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter inside a bedroom and she turned off the lights.

“I just killed a six-month-old baby,” the mother said, according to the children’s testimony.

The 9-year-old girl attacked Carmenate -- kicking, biting and pulling her hair -- in an attempt to save the baby, according to the police report. While his mother was distracted with his sister, the 12-year-old boy rushed to open the door.

Montano said he heard Carmenate and the children screaming. According to police officers, he said he rushed inside, when the boy opened the door, and he saw Carmenate’s hands were wrapped tightly around the baby’s throat.

Montano told police officers there was a struggle, and Carmenate fell down with the baby, who was unconscious and suffered a head injury.

Carmenate moved to strangle her son with a chokehold, and when the boy escaped she moved to pull her daughter’s hair and attempted to strangle her as well, according to the police report.

Ailenys Carmenate was arrested after she was accuse of trying to kill her children. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

Officers arrested Carmenate, who remained at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday.

Records show she is facing two counts of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping a child under 13, three counts of false imprisonment of a child under age 13, two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, two counts of domestic battery by strangulation and child abuse.