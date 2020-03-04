2 men sought in connection with shooting outside Chase bank in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for two men who were involved in an armed robbery this week outside a Chase bank.

The robbery was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday outside the Chase bank branch at 711 N. University Drive.

According to authorities, the victim was returning to his car after using the ATM when two men approached him, one of whom was armed with a gun.

Police said the victim armed himself with a gun that he had in his car and he and one of the robbers exchanged fire in the parking lot.

Two nearby vehicles were struck by bullets during the shootout, as well as one of the bank’s windows.

Police said the would-be robbers ran off after the shooting.

The victim wasn’t injured, but it’s unclear whether either of the crooks were struck, authorities said.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department’s SWAT and K-9 units responded to the scene after the shooting, but the culprits weren’t found.

A witness told officers that the two men got into an awaiting older-model, dark-colored, 4-door vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic. The witness said two other men were inside the car.

Detectives believe the crooks could have been involved in two similar armed robberies that occurred in Hollywood just prior to the Pembroke Pines incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.