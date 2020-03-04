Body of Army paratrooper killed in motorcycle crash returns home to South Florida

MIAMI – It was a somber scene at Miami International Airport Wednesday afternoon as the remains of a paratrooper were returned to his family.

U.S. Army Private First Class Joseph Del Hierro died in a motorcycle crash, along with his passenger.

Raised in Southwest Miami-Dade County, Del Hierro was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Del Hierro’s family was waiting on the airport tarmac as his casket was removed from an airplane and loaded into a hearse.

“He was a great father, he adored his 3-year-old son,” said Jeanette Rodriguez, Joseph’s mother. “He was a good son. I’m going to miss him horribly.”

He was assigned to the 82nd airborne division and had only been in the Army for approximately 18 months.

While riding on a motorcycle not far from the base, Del Hierro collided with an SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His funeral will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Cemetary.