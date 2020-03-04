Fort Lauderdale police get ready for spring break crowds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The spring break season started just a few days ago and members of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department want to make sure those that are visiting are safe and follow the rules.

More tourists means more traffic, which is why Fort Lauderdale police officers will be out in full force, making sure everyone is safe.

And with no major incidents last year, Police Chief Rick Maglione wants to keep it that way and is reminding visitors of the rules, especially on the beaches.

“There are no tents, tables or similar structures allowed on the beach,” Maglione said.

Alcohol is also prohibited, along with speakers and amplified music.

There’s also a ban on electric scooters during spring break and ride sharing companies must pick up and drop off people at designated spots in order to avoid clogging beachfront streets.

“Traffic enforcement is in full effect out there and any ride share drivers or folks trying to get in and out of ride shares in the middle of the street will be cited,” Maglione said.

The police presence has also been beefed up in order to make sure this season is enjoyable for both visitors and residents alike.

“We have our mounted unit out here, we have our motorcycle officers primarily focusing on traffic enforcement, we have walking teams, we have teams of officers positioned at different areas around the beach. Again, we just want everybody to be safe so obviously with the influx of college students and visitors this time of year we have to increase the police presence,” Maglione said.

Maglione also mentioned that all the beachfront hotels will have a printout of all the rules to disseminate to all guests.

The spring break season wraps up on April 5.