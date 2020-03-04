Men armed with knife, gun hold up patron at motel in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for two men who robbed a patron of the Saturn Motel over the weekend.

The robbery was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at the motel at 6995 Biscayne Blvd.

According to authorities, the victim, who was at the motel with a lady companion, stepped out of his room and was confronted by two men, one of whom was armed with a knife and one who was armed with a gun.

The men were also accompanied by a woman, who authorities said appeared to be Hispanic and in her late 20s or early 30s.

Police said the robbers ordered the victim to give them his belongings.

The robbers followed the victim into his room and a tussle ensued as both robbers struck the victim, authorities said.

Police said the thieves fled the scene with some stolen goods.

The victim ran out of the room and flagged down a Miami police officer who was driving along Biscayne Boulevard, police said.

The robbers were identified by police as two black men, one of whom appeared to be in his 30s with a “twist hairstyle.” Police said he was wearing a gray bandanna covering the lower portion of his face. The second robber was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a red bandanna covering the lower portion of his face.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.