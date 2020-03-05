Car flips over after colliding with another vehicle at Miami intersection

MIAMI – A violent two-vehicle crash in Miami sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning, one of whom was transported as a trauma alert.

Crime scene tape surrounded the scene near the intersection of Northwest 29th Street and 10th Avenue.

One of the cars came to a stop after flipping over.

Two people were injured March 5 in a car crash in Miami. (WPLG)

Emergency crews cut off the doors and put the driver of that vehicle in an ambulance.

The driver of a black SUV with front-end damage was also transported.

Debris from the vehicles could be seen scattered across the street.

People who live nearby told Local 10 News that car crashes happen in the area all too often.

“It’s always been dangerous between this street right here on this corner on 10th Avenue and Seventh Avenue,” one man said.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the collision.