Woman fatally shot inside car in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A woman was fatally shot Thursday morning while sitting in her car in the parking lot of her apartment complex in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported by multiple 911 callers around 6:15 a.m. in the French Villas community in the area of Northwest 79th Avenue and Sixth Street,

According to Pembroke Pines police spokesman Al Xiques, the victim, who lives in the community and had gotten into her car to go to work, was shot multiple times by someone who approached the vehicle.

Police believe the victim, who was identified only as a 23-year-old black woman, was targeted, but a motive remains unclear.

No arrests have been made.

The entrance to the French Villas community was reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.