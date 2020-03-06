Former Care.com nanny accused of fracturing baby boy’s skull walks out of Broward jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Caitlin Eaddie walked out of Broward County jail on Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale.

The 29-year-old former Care.com nanny is facing an aggravated child abuse charge in the case of a 4-month-old baby who suffered a fractured skull and a broken left arm.

Eaddie advertised her services online by saying that she always treated the children under her care with “kindness and respect.” The doctors and nurses who treated the baby and the deputies who investigated disagree. Care.com closed Eaddie’s profile.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies released Eaddie on a $15,000 bond. Records show the baby boy was injured under her care Jan. 31 in Parkland and she confessed to the crime during a meeting with detectives on Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, the baby’s parents hired Eaddie, of Deerfield Beach, through Care.com in November. They had also asked the baby’s grandmother to help.

The tragedy happened when the baby’s mother was in a conference in Arizona, police said.

“He woke up screaming in pain,” Eaddie wrote in a text message to the baby’s father. “I noticed that he was sleeping on his arm and his arm was twisted back. He fell back asleep but I think he may have hurt his arm the way he was laying on it ... When I tried to hold him up he kept crying and dropping his arm.”

The father asked Eaddie to let him know if the baby had any other signs of pain and said he was heading home. Eaddie later wrote the baby’s arm was “flimsy." The baby was later treated at the Delray Medical Center and at the West Boca Hospital.

Dr. Josh Simon at Delray Medical Center told deputies the baby’s injury was “consistent with non-accidental trauma.” Nurse Jessica Roesch said the baby’s injuries were as a result of physical abuse.

Deputies spoke to other experts and decided they had probable cause to believe that Eaddie knowingly and willfully committed child abuse upon the baby.