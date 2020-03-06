Kiwanis Club of Little Havana disappointed by postponement of Calle Ocho

MIAMI – The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana’s president told Local 10 News on Friday that they are disappointed about the postponement of the annual Calle Ocho event, but are not surprised by the city’s decision.

They call Calle Ocho the biggest Latin music festival in the nation.

The annual event draws thousands of people to Eighth Street in Miami and is a huge fundraising event for the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

But on Friday morning, the city of Miami announced they weren’t approving the event permit for the festival in spite of the club’s offers to put in as many sanitization stations as possible, so it now has to be postponed.

The president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, Jorge Fernandez, said it’s likely impossible for them to reschedule for this year.

“Probably we’re looking at a cancellation. I’m not certain about it, the reason being is that we have many, many sponsors and the logistics involved, in their participating in the festival,” Fernandez said. “These same sponsors may have other projects that they have already scheduled for further down the year.”

The club said this is a huge blow to their fundraising and will make it difficult to fund some of the programs they put on every year.

That being said, Carnaval on the Mile, which they also put on, is scheduled to go on as planned.

Organizers said they’ll have sanitization stations throughout the event and they’ve been paying close attention to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.