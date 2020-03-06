School security guard accidentally shoots coworker in eye at Weston school, deputies say

WESTON, Fla. – A school security guard was arrested Thursday after he accidentally shot his coworker in the eye at a school in Weston, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a news release.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the private Sagemont School at 570 Sagemont Way in Weston, where Julian Antonio Suarez, 55, of Lauderdale Lakes, was not authorized to carry a gun, authorities said.

Suarez, who is employed by Kent Security, was scheduled to work a later shift that day at another school where he is authorized to carry a gun, Assistant Broward Public Defender Hector Romero said.

Romero said he believed the incident was a “stupid mistake.”

According to his arrest report, Suarez was showing his gun to a maintenance worker when the gun discharged.

The victim was shot in the eye. Suarez dropped him off at the Cleveland Clinic before going home, deputies said.

Authorities said the clinic called the Broward Sheriff’s Office about the incident and Suarez was taken into custody later that day.

Suarez appeared in court Friday and was ordered held in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

He faces a charge of possession of a firearm on school property.

The victim’s current condition is unclear.