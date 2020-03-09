WATCH LIVE: Infectious disease expert speaks about effect, potential impact of COVID-19 in Miami

MIAMI – City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo is holding a news conference Monday morning, at which time an infectious disease expert will speak about the effect and potential impact of the coronavirus in South Florida.

The expert is also expected to speak about the precautions that residents should take to avoid contracting COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health has advised residents to self-isolate for 14 days if they have traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea in the past 14 days.

Click here for the latest stories on the coronavirus.

Those who become ill during self-isolation are asked to call their local health department.

Symptoms of the virus may appear in two to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.