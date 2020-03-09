Authorities issue ‘Missing Child Alert’ in search of 3 girls in Honda Ridgeline

MIAMI – Law enforcement officers are asking the public for help with finding a 25-year-old mother and her three daughters. The Hillsborough County residents are likely traveling in a green 2006 Honda Ridgeline with Florida tag NKAY80.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the girls -- One-year-old Noelle Wade, 4-year-old, Nahlia Wade and 8-year-old Iyana Sailor -- on Monday.

ShaunQue Kiana Sailor made threats to harm herself and her children when she left early Monday morning from her home in the 6000 block of Williams Road in Seffner, a suburban area about 13 miles east of downtown Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“We want to see these young girls returned safely to their home and get their mother help if needed,” Sheriff Chad Shronister said.

Sailor is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. Deputies are asking anyone with information in the case to call 911, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000 or the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearing House at 1-888-356-4774.