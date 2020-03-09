Wasserman Schultz, Deutch to hold roundtable on coronavirus response

DAVIE, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, and U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Florida, are holding a roundtable Monday morning at Nova Southeastern University with local officials to discuss the response to the coronavirus and what’s needed to fight the virus in South Florida.

Congress approved an emergency response package last week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials on Monday will discuss the legislation and other issues South Florida faces in confronting the epidemic.

Healthcare providers, administrators and researchers will also join the roundtable to discuss the resources needed to manage and contain the disease.

The Florida Department of Health has advised residents to self-isolate for 14 days if they have traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea in the past 14 days.

Those who become ill during self-isolation are asked to call their local health department.

Symptoms of the virus may appear in two to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.