Interstate 95 shooting leaves man injured in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting on Interstate 95 on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Collan, the man was wounded at the Davie Boulevard ramp off the I-95 northbound lanes.

Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Broward General Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Collan said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene questioning witnesses. As of 6:20 p.m., the ramp was closed.

This is a developing story.