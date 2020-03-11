Man, 18, arrested in man’s death after knockout punch in South Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Officers arrested an 18-year-old man on Wednesday in Miami Beach to face charges in the death of Joseph Chhuong, better known in South Beach as “Journey.”

Detectives said surveillance video show Nathan Roe standing between the Loews Hotel and the Royal Palm Hotel on the beach access walkway on Sunday. Officers said Roe delivered a knockout punch that left Chhuong on the ground.

Roe told detectives he knew Chhuong had molested a woman, according to the arrest form. Chhuong was hospitalized at Mount Sinai where doctors determined he suffered a traumatic brain injury, police said.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office reported Chhuong died of blunt force head injuries. Officers arrested Roe at the McDonald’s restaurant on Washington Avenue and Lincoln Road. Officers accused him of using his hands and feet to attack Chhuong.

Roe is facing a second-degree felony manslaughter charge.