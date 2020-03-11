Woman injured during police-involved shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman was injured during a police-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Hialeah, police said.

Officers responded to a home along West 41st Street and West Second Avenue and reported finding a woman who was armed with a knife. There was a shooting, police said.

According to Capt. David Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Fire Department, paramedics took the 46-year-old woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. She suffered non-life threatening injuries, Rodriguez said.

Hialeah detectives focused on an area near a shed in the back of the house. Florida Department of Law Enforcement routinely investigates police-involved shootings.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.