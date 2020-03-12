Jazz in the Gardens postponed amid coronavirus fears

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns after Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert signed a local state of emergency.

“After much consideration and in an abundance of caution, I’ve made the decision to postpone the Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival and its ancillary events. These events include Poetry in the Gardens, Women’s Impact Luncheon, the Official Press Conference, and Opening Night Party that were scheduled for Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, as well as the Music Festival on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15,” the mayor said in a statement. “While I know our Residents and patrons of Jazz are disappointed, our decision was made with them in mind.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

This year’s headliners included big names like Keyshia Cole, Mary J. Blige and Ludacris, to name a few.

It’s unclear when the event will be held, but the mayor asked that patrons visit the Jazz in the Gardens website for updates.

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.