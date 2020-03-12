Miami Beach mayor to partiers: ‘Spring break is over’ amid COVID-19 threat

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – In a blow to the tourism industry in Miami Beach, Mayor Dan Gelber said Thursday large crowds of spring breakers are not welcome during COVID-19 pandemic.

City Manager Jimmy Morales declared a state of emergency and will not be granting any permits for special events, Gelber said.

“To the extent that anybody can declare spring break is over, it is over this year,” Gelber said. “We’re the point of an economic engine and it is incumbent on us to make sure that we lead the way.”

The city is closing the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason in South Beach, the Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road and the North Beach Bandshell in Mid-Beach. The Miami Beach Pride 2020 is postponed.

City officials are working on finding strategies to help soften the blow on local businesses.