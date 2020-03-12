Mississippi reports COVID-19 patient recently traveled to Florida

MIAMI – Public health officials in Mississippi reported there is a newly diagnosed COVID-19 patient who recently traveled to Florida.

The Mississippi State Department of Health considers the patient to be a presumptive positive case, which has yet to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The patient voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others,” Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a statement, adding the “adult male” was not hospitalized.

Officials didn’t disclose where in Florida the patient had traveled to or his age.