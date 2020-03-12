Do you need a free COVID-19 medical consultation? There is an app for that

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – In anticipation of the increased need for medical consultations by patients who are afraid they might be ill with COVID-19, Memorial Healthcare System launched a free virtual service.

Bill Manzie, Memorial Healthcare’s Telehealth director, said the new app keeps patients safe by keeping them out of waiting rooms and unnecessarily visiting the physician’s office.

The MemorialDOCNow app will be available for free until March 31st with the code MEMORIALCARES.

The app is available for download on the AppStore or on Google Play. For more information about the service, visit the hospital’s site.