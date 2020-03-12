South Florida stores low on supplies amid coronavirus crisis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Supplies have been flying off store shelves in South Florida as people stock up on necessities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney was at a Publix store in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

While the store still had plenty of bread, water and canned foods, they were running low on other sought-after items, like cleaning supplies.

Those looking for disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer were met by bare shelves.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

The store was also low on paper towels and toilet paper.

“I had to stock up on medication,” one customer, Chris Lipprandt, said.

Lipprandt said she can’t get out all the time so she also stocked up on other household necessities in case the stores run out.

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.

She said the only item she couldn’t find in the store Thursday was Lysol wipes.

“I think people are overreacting, you know? I don’t think the virus is as bad as people think it is,” another shopper, Craig Maree, said.