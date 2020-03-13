Brazilian COVID-19 patient prompts Florida politicians’ quarantines; not Trump

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. – Sen. Rick Scott, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Doral Councilwoman Claudia Mariaca are among the officials who were on quarantine on Thursday night.

They decided to do after a recent meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, Fabio Wajngarten. After his trip to South Florida, Wajngarten was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was in isolation at his home in Brazil.

Bolsonaro met with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in Mar-a-Lago. Other stops included the U.S. Southern Command in Doral and Romero Brito’s studio in Wynwood.

Graham was also on a self-quarantine and awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. The White House reported Wajngarten “had almost no interactions” with Trump and Pence.

“We had dinner in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire delegation,” Trump told reporters Thursday in the Oval Office. “I don’t know if the press aide was there. But we did nothing very unusual.”

Photographs show Wajngarten stood very close to Trump at least twice. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, referred the matter to “the physicians in charge of the president’s health.”

The White House released a statement: "The White House Medical Unit and the United States Secret Service has been working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First & Second Families, and all White House staff healthy.”