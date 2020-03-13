COVID-19 patient reports visiting Miami-Dade’s Dolphin Mall Sunday

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dolphin Mall reported on Friday that they will remain open even though a COVID-19 patient reported visiting the center on March 8, a spokesperson for the mall announced on Friday.

The mall’s public relations firm released a statement saying there are no known COVID-19 cases of employees who work at the mall, which has some 240 retail outlets at 11401 NW 12th St., in Sweetwater.

Aside from deep cleaning, placing hand sanitizer stations and closing the children’s play area, the mall also canceled events through the end of March, including the popular Bunnyville Easter Experience.

For more information about COVID-19 in your area, call The Florida Department of Health’s hotline at 1-866-779-6121.