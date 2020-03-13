Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis declares state of emergency

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis declared a state of emergency Friday in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trantalis said he has canceled all upcoming commission meetings.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

Mass gatherings have also been canceled for the time being, including the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and performances at the Broward Performing Arts Center.

All restaurants and bars will now be required to have hand sanitizer on hand or they will be cited.

Trantalis said he has not canceled spring break, but said authorities will be monitoring crowds on the beach.

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.

City officials are encouraging people to maintain proper hygiene to stay healthy.

All changes will be implemented for the next 30 days or until further notice.