‘Hamilton’ weekend performances to continue in Miami despite coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – The Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami says its show must go on, despite growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The center notified patrons by email Thursday night that this weekend’s performances of “Hamilton” will continue as planned with no refunds.

One of the actors in the performance is calling that decision "disgraceful," since audiences are generally full of older people who are most at risk of severe illness.

One patron who planned to attend one of this weekend’s “Hamilton” performances told Local 10 News that they are currently caring for a sickly relative and are outraged that the Arsht Center is not providing refunds at this time to those who wish to skip out on the performance as a precaution.

“We will continue to follow guidance from local government health officials and will implement any new directives from those officials swiftly,” Arsht Center President and CEO Johann Zietsman said in a notice posted to the Arsht Center website. “I appreciate the trust you place in all of us through your support of the Arsht Center and continued attendance at performances.”

Elsewhere in Florida and across the country, sports leagues, theme parks and even Broadway announced they’re shutting down.